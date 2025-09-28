Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco, fans erupt in pure joy: ‘She finally got…'

Selena Gomez officially married record producer Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony in California on September 27. The singer and actress shared a series of photos from the dreamy ceremony, which has left fans elated. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in California. (Instagram/@selenagome)

What are the fans saying?

An individual, sharing multiple love emojis, wrote, “She finally got her happy ending.” Another commented, “Selena really skipped the whole rom-com buildup and went straight to the season finale!!”

A third posted, “Congratulations to the lovely couple. I’m really happy for Selena. After all she's been through, she deserves all the happiness in the world. I love her so much.”

A fourth wrote, “This has been a really perfect year for Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift! Both of them found good men and got engaged, and now Selena Gomez is married!!!! Finally, Selena found happiness in her personal life. Now all I want is for Taylor Swift to get married to Travis Kelce!” The X user referred to Swift's recent engagement announcement, in which Swift got engaged to NFL star Kelce.

What did Selena Gomez post?

Fans were surprised when Gomez shared an Instagram post captioned “9.27.25,” the date of her wedding. She also shared several pictures of herself with her husband.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco is a music producer who has worked with several high-profile clients, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and Rihanna. He has also worked with two of Selena’s former partners, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, released his own cookbook in 2024 titled, “Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.” He was born in Reston, Virginia.

What is Benny Blanco’s net worth?

Blanco’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million, reported Celebrity Net Worth.