Big fat Indian wedding: Baraat of 400 people 'shut down Wall Street’ in viral video

A moment showing a glimpse of an Indian baraat on Wall Street has gone viral on social media, prompting varied responses. The large group of people in traditional wear are seen enjoying and shaking a leg while portraying huge smiles on their faces. Baraat takes over Wall Street as Indian wedding party dances through New York. (Instagram/@djajmumbai)

“We shut down Wall Street for a 400 person Baraat- who would’ve ever thought?!” DJ AJ wrote, adding, “Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic.”

An Instagram user, while sharing a video of the baraat, taken from another angle, posted, “One can only imagine the $$$ they paid to close off a block of Wall Street, but this was damn fun to watch.”

In the videos, people dressed in Indian attire are seen grooving to the beats of the DJ’s music. Two people dancing in the middle of the dance party, purportedly the bride and the groom, are seen wearing a red lehenga and a beige-coloured sherwani.

The video shared by the DJ captures the smiling wedding party dancing their hearts out against the backdrop of the iconic New York skyline.

What did social media say?

“Why oh why do we come away from India to indulge in this ostentatious display of wealth!!! Do this without inconveniencing the public. While it is fun to watch, I am not sure everybody appreciates this,” an individual posted. Another added, “Bruh, what kinda is this? The songs are so fired my inner Punjabi is offended by the lack of head-banging or the groom being uplifted. Adopt me and let me teach, please.”

A third said, " It's sad to see people don't even have space for their party. The road is the only space for them.” A fourth wrote, “If they took permission and paid for it, then we can not complain. Enjoy the fun.”