Viral Indian wedding menu lists calorie count of dishes with a twist: 'Menu or meme?'

While indulging in wedding feasts, counting calories is usually the last thing on anyone’s mind. With lavish spreads and mouthwatering dishes stealing the spotlight, one social media user shared a unique and unexpected food menu they stumbled upon at an Indian wedding. The menu humorously encouraged dancing to burn calories after the feast.(Reddit/r/indiasocial)

The user who took to Reddit to share the menu said that they attended a wedding after a long time and were surpised by the details provided in the menu. The menu for Chaity Hall in West Bengal greeted the guests and listed the food items to be offered. "Please make yourselves comfortable and enjoy the dinner without wasting food, which is soon to be served on behalf of us," it read.

The menu underneath read "Calorie memo (or meme?)" and listen items with a vegetarian and non-vegetarian marker. Against the food items' name, their calorie count was listed to help guests choose their meal.

The menu also made a light-hearted comment about using the menu to decide how many calories to burn on the dance floor after eating your favourite meal.

"GST is nil because what you consumed in the stalls, we hope you burnt in the games as well. Jokes apart! You might be thinking we are calorie conscious. No way! But it's not good to hold all the carbs. So, let's hit the dance floor and burn some calories!" it read.

The unique menu amused users on social media who praised its humourous and witty presentation. "Gym goers ka dream menu in shaadi. (This is the dream menu for those who go to gym.)" read one comment.

Another user said, "Love this. Absolutely love this. Not only because I’m a lot into lifestyle and fitness, but because this will help people understand the consequences of their food habits on them. Of course a day or two of indulgence won’t harm in the long term, but being aware is extremely helpful over the long term."

