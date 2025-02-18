Menu Explore
‘Daughter of Jammu weds son of Kerala’: Wedding invite celebrating India’s diversity goes viral

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 18, 2025 01:30 PM IST

A bride, Abhilasha Kotwal, shared an invite on X, highlighting her Jammu and West Bengal roots alongside her groom's Punjab and Kerala heritage.

A wedding can be more than just a ceremony as couples who view the occasion as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity can showcase their unique personalities in an unforgettable way. One such couple decided to flaunt their diverse regional identities on their wedding invite, dubbing their wedding a "Bharat Jodo Vivah" inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's footmarch across the nation.

The wedding invite of Abhilasha and Vinal celebrated their regional heritage,(X/@draupadiforall)
The wedding invite of Abhilasha and Vinal celebrated their regional heritage,(X/@draupadiforall)

Sharing the invite on X, the bride Abhilasha Kotwal wrote, "When a wedding is more diverse than a coalition government, you know it’s special!" In the invite, Kotwal was referred to as the "daughter of Jammu and Bengal" while her groom Vinal William is "son of Punjab and Kerala" as the couple chose to highlight their diverse backgrounds.

Take a look at the post here:

The bride also dropped off an invite at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence. "Got to know, years ago my mom designed and printed Priyanka Gandhi's wedding invite. It would be an honour to recommend your blessings," she wrote in a post on X.

Internet loves idea

The invite won hearts on the internet as social media users praised the couple for celebrating their diverse regional identities through their wedding. "A couple from Noida has named their wedding as "Bharat Jodo Vivaah." Bride's parents are from Jammu and West Bengal while groom's parents are from Punjab and Kerala. Rahul Gandhi, you should attend this wedding," said one user.

"Congratulations for your wedding Abhilasha. It is great initiative and you also giving ideas to many including us for wedding," said another user

A third user stated that the invite embodied the idea of a united India, "Blessings from all of us Indians who also believe that love is all you need! Real India, my India is simply this!" he said.

"That's such a beautiful thought. May the good lord bless you both abundantly with all the happiness," remarked a fourth user.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
