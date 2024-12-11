Indian wedding guests get a hilarious roast in viral invite: 'Khaane ki buraai...'

A wedding invitation has captured attention online for its unique and humorous take on the traditional norms associated with Indian weddings. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the invitation has sparked conversations for its candid tone and witty commentary on typical wedding behaviour. Viral wedding invite humorously mocks Indian wedding behaviour.(Screengrab X/@DoctorAjayita)

The card humorously highlights common stereotypes, such as the obligatory criticism of food by guests and the exaggerated academic or professional achievements of the bride and groom. It introduces the bride as “Sharma Ji ki ladki” (Sharma Ji’s daughter) known for being “academically bright,” and the groom as “Gopal Ji ka ladka” (Gopal Ji’s son), who has completed B.Tech, but now manages a shop. The wedding date is humorously described as a “holy day” selected by three priests, coinciding with a relative’s exams ending.

Take a look at the viral post here:

For the reception, the card playfully references typical family drama, mentioning the inevitable disagreements involving relatives like “Bua and Fufa Ji” (aunt and uncle). It advises guests to control their children, humorously noting that the expensive stage is “not their playground.” The timing of the reception is also joked about, with the couple admitting they themselves would arrive late.

The third slide of the invitation takes the humor a step further by poking fun at wedding guests and their typical roles. The RSVP section is cleverly expanded to “Rishtedar Saare Vahi Pakau” (All the same boring relatives), listing out family members with tongue-in-cheek descriptions. It includes the “Mama-Mami” (maternal uncle and aunt), humorously noted as contributors of the customary Mayra (gifts from the maternal side), which explains why their names are placed at the top. The “Bua-Fufaji” (aunt and uncle) are described as “in-house kalesh experts” (resident drama creators), and “irritating bachche” (annoying kids) are called out for ruining pictures on stage.

The post shared on X quickly went viral, amassing over 1.94 lakh views and sparking a wave of reactions from users who couldn’t stop laughing at the card’s witty tone. Many users took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One user wrote, “My son got married in January 24, if I had seen this card before that I would have used it.”

Another user commented, “itna each bhi hajam nahi hota” (even this level of honesty is hard to digest), perfectly summing up the card’s candid humor.

The post also received an outpouring of laughing emojis, with several users appreciating the relatability of the situations highlighted in the card.