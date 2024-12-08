'Makeshift ghodi' at Varanasi groom's wedding earns praise for 'instant jugaad'. Watch

Whether it is items for the ceremony or your shoes or accessories, forgetting things for your wedding can be very stressful. When a similar problem occurred at a wedding in UP, the groom's friends and family handled it with some quick thinking and teamwork. A video of their quirky solution has now gone viral amassing over 7.4 million views. Unable to arrange a horse, the group. of determined groomsmen came up with an unique idea.(Instagram/ @vankayl)

Shared on Instagram by user Rohan Aggarwal, the video opens to him and his friends going to Varanasi for their friend's wedding. (Also read: Bryan Johnson hails ba***odi and jugaad, internet says ‘give him Aadhaar card’)

Case of missing wedding horse

After they wedding party reached the hotel and began preparing for the groom's baaraat, they made a startling discovery. They were unable to find a horse (ghodi) for the groom to ride during his wedding procession.

Unable to arrange a horse for the groom, his determined groomsmen came up with an unique idea with was cheaper and animal-friendly. "Now, because we don't have a ghodi, we will be making a makeshift ghodi with the groom's car," the groom's brother-in-law is heard saying in the clip.

The groomsmen quickly Google pictures of wedding horses and print them on A4 size sheets on the hotel's printer. "We have printed two side angles of the ghodi and one front angle. Now we are gonna paste these to a car," Agarwal explains.

Take a look at the video here:

Swiftly, the horse's pictures are stuck on the car and the baarat procession begins. The groomsmen dance and click pictures of their 'makeshift ghodi' and even the groom is seen standing on the roof of the car and dancing inside the wedding venue.

How the internet reacted

The idea earned praise from users online who called it an animal friendly alternative. "No animals were harmed during the wedding," quipped one user, while another complained, "At least colour print nikal lete. Black and white kyun nikala."

"This is a nice concept to stop using horses with unnecessary dhol noise and lights that can harm them," said a third user. "They must be startup workers. Came up with such an instant jugaad," read a comment. (Also read: Mumbai man's DIY seat on crowded local train goes viral for clever ‘jugaad’)