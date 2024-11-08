Mumbai man's DIY seat on crowded local train goes viral for clever 'jugaad'. Watch Video

In the wild world of Mumbai local trains, where securing a seat is an extreme sport, one commuter has taken it to the next level with a move that has gone viral. The Mumbai Suburban Railway, commonly known as the local trains, is the backbone of the city’s transportation system.(Instagram/borivali_churchgate_bhajan)

In the video that has gone viral, the man calmly walks into the crowded train, opens his backpack, and pulls out a tiny plastic stool. With the precision of a seasoned commuter, he unfolds the stool, parks himself on it, and sits comfortably amidst the crowded coach.

Completely unfazed by the crowded coach, he looks right at the camera and flashes a victory sign, adding a touch of extra swagger to the moment.

The video, shared by Instagram user @borivali_churchgate_bhajan, has already racked up over 4 million views and hundreds of reactions.

How did the Instagram users react?

Reactions to the video have been flooding in from amused and impressed Instagram users. Some called it a classic "Thug Life" moment, praising his effortless attitude. Others couldn’t help but admire how he secured a seat far more comfortable than those standing. One user commented, "He literally brought my thoughts to reality." And a few even shared their own wisdom, saying, “Perfect example of: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” The creativity and calmness of this commuter’s "jugaad" have left many laughing and applauding his resourcefulness.

The Mumbai Suburban Railway, commonly known as the local trains, is the backbone of the city’s transportation system, serving over 7.5 million commuters daily. Operated by the Central Railway and Western Railway, the local trains are essential to Mumbai’s daily functioning, helping residents navigate the sprawling metropolis.

The system is divided into three main lines: the Western Line, Central Line, and Harbour Line. These trains run on a network of more than 300 kilometers, with around 2,000 trains operating daily. With a frequency of 2-3 minutes during peak hours, these trains are often crowded, especially in the morning and evening rush hours

