Man twerks mid-air while hanging from Mumbai local train's bar. Internet unimpressed

In a new trend, social media creators are increasingly choosing public transport settings, like the iconic Delhi Metro and Mumbai’s own bustling local trains, as stages for their viral reels. Although railway authorities require permission to film on their premises, content creators often flout this rule. Beyond rule-breaking, some performers are taking these stunts to risky levels, sparking concern among both authorities and the public. Youth’s daring twerk stunt in Mumbai Local went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. (Instagram/unreal.crew)

Recently, a video featuring a young man, shared on Instagram as ‘Unreal Crew,’ captured the internet’s attention for his unusual stunt in a Mumbai Local train. The video, initially posted in September, went viral only recently, amassing nearly 30 million views as viewers reacted to the unusual performance. The youth, along with three friends, executed a daring dance move – twerking inside the crowded train carriage.

The stunt that shocked internet

The viral video opens with the youth flashing a ‘Yo Yo’ gesture to the camera before stepping back, jumping, and grasping the handrails of the train. Assisted by two friends, he twists his body and performs a twerking move that stunned both fellow passengers and viewers online. A fourth friend reportedly served as the cameraman for the group’s daring reel.

Throughout the clip, the main performer holds himself mid-air using the handrails, contorting his lower body to display his dance skills, while his friends offer stabilising support. The spectacle left many passengers visibly surprised, with some observing from a distance and others attempting to ignore the unexpected performance.

Comments reflect mixed reactions

The video’s popularity has ignited lively discussions in the comment section, with reactions ranging from amusement to concern.

One user voiced frustration, commenting, “Is there nowhere left for peace? These reels have taken over every space.” Another responded in disbelief, “Mumbai Local has seen everything now… this is just beyond!”

Others found the performance humorous, with one user joking, “I thought I’d seen everything, but this is a first.” Another comment echoed the absurdity: “Risking a fine and public outrage, all for a reel? Crazy times!”

Some users questioned the safety of such stunts, saying, “One slip and this could go horribly wrong. These stunts aren’t worth it.” Another commenter expressed a different perspective, “The video is funny, but let’s respect public spaces.”