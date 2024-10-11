Pet dog travels on Mumbai local. Viral video captures the pawsitive reactions of fellow passengers

Mumbai's local trains, often referred to as the city's lifeline, are known for connecting millions of people each day. Besides serving as a vital public transport system, these trains have also become platforms where passengers bond, share stories, and sometimes experience unexpected moments of joy. Recently, such a moment unfolded when a furry commuter, a golden retriever named Minnie, hopped aboard a local train, capturing the hearts of fellow travellers. A golden retriever named Minnie brought joy to Mumbai locals on a train, delighting passengers as they showered her with affection during the ride.(Instagram/roshogollaa__ )

Minnie, the golden retriever, wins over passengers

In a viral Instagram video shared by user Srijani Das, Minnie, the golden retriever, was seen comfortably nestled inside her owner's backpack during a Mumbai local train journey. Her calm demeanour and adorable presence brought smiles to the faces of passengers who couldn't resist showering her with affection.

One little commuter was seen petting Minnie gently, while others waved their hands at the dog, visibly delighted by the surprise encounter. The dog's owner had carefully placed her in a bag, allowing only her head to peek out, making it easier for the fellow passengers to interact with the pet without any disturbance. The heart-warming reactions from the passengers were captured in the video, with people visibly forgetting their daily worries and basking in the brief moments of joy Minnie provided.

Viral video sparks heart-warming reactions

The video, captioned "Mumbai, where locals are friendly... and so are their dogs! Meet Minnie, the golden retriever who stole hearts (and pats) on our train ride," has garnered over six lakh views on Instagram. The clip was filled with comments from people expressing their love for the cute interaction.

One user wrote, “This made my day! Minnie is too adorable for words.” Another commented, “Only in Mumbai can you find such moments amidst the chaos.” Others echoed the sentiment, with one saying, “Minnie’s calm energy just makes you want to pet her forever,” while another joked, “Forget people, I’d only ride the train for dogs now!” One more user added, “This is why I love Mumbai – you never know what will happen next!”