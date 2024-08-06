Mumbai local madness: Man's struggle to exit goes viral on social media. Watch viral video

The Mumbai local is the heart of the city and is used by thousands of people every day. While it is an easy way to commute around Mumbai, one can agree that getting on and off the local train is a challenge in itself. Highlighting this struggle, recently, a video showcasing a man pushing and hitting people to get down off the train went viral on social media. Snapshot of the man struggling to come out of the Mumbai local train.

The video opens to show the local train stopping at a platform. As the crowd waits to board the train, they quickly rush towards it without seeing if someone needs to get off. Caught in the chaos, a man starts to hit people to make his way out. While doing so, he also falls to the ground. (Also Read: People in Mumbai local jam to Kishore Kumar’s song. Watch)

Watch the video of the man here:

This post was shared on August 5. Since being posted, it has gained more than nine lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the video. (Also Read: Mumbai local passenger’s DIY phone mount on door panel of train raises eyebrows)

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “People suffocate, abuse, push others away, fight to board a local train. This happens only in Vishwaguru Bharat."

Another X user, Manda Bendre, said, "This is mostly an everyday story. It's more of paapi pet ka sawal than the spirit to endure all this."

"How the people of this country keep getting crushed like this and remaining silent and patient is beyond me," commented someone else.

A fourth X user, Sankar Rao Batthula, shared, "If you visit Mumbai every local train seems to be like that only there is nothing to surprise."

A fifth added, "One needs commando training to get into the Mumbai local train."