Mumbai local passenger’s DIY phone mount on door panel of train raises eyebrows
The text insert on the video reads, “Ye technology Mumbai se bahar nahi jani chahiye [This technology should not go outside Mumbai].”
A video of a man travelling in the second class of a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media. Reason? Well, he stuck his smartphone on the panel of the train for a hands-free travel. He can even be seen listening to something through wired earphones.
The video shared on Instagram is credited to the Instagram handle being_ayaan_7. The text insert on the video reads, “Ye technology Mumbai se bahar nahi jani chahiye [This technology should not go outside Mumbai].” The clip was uploaded with the song Džanum by Teya Dora.
The video opens to show the man standing on the footboard of a crowded train. As the video goes on, he stuck his phone next to the door of the second-class compartment. As the train starts to move, the man realises that a passenger on the opposite platform is filming him.
Watch the video here:
The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 5.8 million views and still counting. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
Check out how people reacted to the video:
An individual claimed, “Maine ise pehle bhi dekha hai Andheri station pe. Ye roz aise he stunt karta hai [I have seen him before also at Andheri station. He does stunts like this every day].”
“Kaha atka rakha hai mobile. Waha se nahi girega? [Where is the mobile stuck? Won't it fall from there?]” enquired another.
A third commented, “Aapka mobile rakhne ka tarika thoda casual hai [Your way of keeping your phone is a bit casual].”
“Next level,” expressed a third.
A fourth joked, “People before pockets were invented.”
“Dont tell me how, tell me why,” wrote a fifth.
