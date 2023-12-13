close_game
News / Trending / Viral video of home guard dancing aboard Mumbai local lands him in trouble

Viral video of home guard dancing aboard Mumbai local lands him in trouble

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 13, 2023 08:15 PM IST

GRP Mumbai took cognizance of the viral dance video and confirmed that appropriate action had been taken against the home guard involved.

A home guard was caught on camera dancing with a woman on a Mumbai local train. A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media for quite a few days now. The clip, which was initially posted on Instagram, made its way to other platforms as well. Soon, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Mumbai took notice of the matter and confirmed that appropriate action had been taken against the home guard involved. The department has also stated that they are working diligently to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Home guard dancing with a passenger aboard Mumbai local. (Instagram/@saiba__19)
Home guard dancing with a passenger aboard Mumbai local. (Instagram/@saiba__19)

In the now-viral video, a home guard patrolling the Mumbai local can be seen advising the woman to maintain a safe distance from the train’s door. As the video goes on, the woman can be seen dancing aboard the train as an individual records her. Later, the home guard can be seen dancing along with her.

Watch the video here:

The video soon gained popularity on various social media platforms. The official X handle of the Divisional Railway Manager tagged the RPF to take immediate action against the home guard in the video. The matter was then forwarded to the concerned officers by the RPF.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) also took cognizance of the matter and shared that action has been taken against the concerned home guard. The department tweeted, “On 6/12/2023, a video of a home guard dancing in uniform during local train patrolling is going viral. Taking serious notice of the said incident and verifying the truth, appropriate action has been taken against the concerned home guard. We are taking care to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

