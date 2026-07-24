Amazon techie chooses $200k in US over ₹40 LPA in India, but not for the money

For tech professionals navigating global career paths, the debate between staying in India or relocating to the United States remains a recurring theme. In a recent interaction with content creator Umang Chaudhary, Harika Satti, an Indian-origin Machine Learning Engineer II at Amazon, shared her perspective on why she prefers working in the US despite the lifestyle advantages India offers. Harika Satti opened up about her salary in the US and more. (Instagram/@fellowtechiebuddy)

$200,000 in the US vs ₹ 40 LPA in India Satti was asked whether she would pick a salary of $200,000 in the US or ₹40 lakh per annum in India.

When weighed purely on financial and lifestyle terms, Satti acknowledges that a salary in India can often stretch much further. However, when comparing a $200,000 compensation package in the US to ₹40 LPA in India, her preference depends entirely on the criteria being evaluated.

(Also read: Indian techie decodes exorbitant cost of living in Seattle, where haircut can cost ₹15,000)

"I would say, just in terms of money if you talk, just in terms of finance, I would say 40 lakh in India because you can live your life way more, you know, I think it would be way more luxurious," Satti explained.

However, the Seattle-based techie noted that the technical ecosystem and career growth opportunities in the US ultimately tip the scales.

"But if I compare overall things like exposure, being able to work on state-of-the-art techniques — so here, companies have a lot of money. That way I have a lot of compute resources, like good data, and also I think being able to work on these latest technologies and everything, I would choose US," she added.