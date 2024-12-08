Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming compliment for Delhi bride goes viral: ‘Mashallah, really…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a Delhi bride's big day even more special when he serenaded her during a performance on her wedding. In a video, shared by a makeup artist, Khan can be seen complimenting her bridal look. Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing with the bride on his iconic song 'Pretty Woman' from Kal Ho Na Ho.(Instagram/@amritkaur_artistry)

"I really want to tell you that you look very beautiful. Mashallah, really beautiful. Looking at you, I just want to say..." he said, while repeating a dialogue from his 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The bride laughs while the crowd cheers as the superstar serenades her. "@iamsrk You made my day, with the way you complimented my bride Harshita, on the way she looked, On her most special day! My hard work payed off ! For the day," wrote make-up artist Amrit Kaur, while sharing the video.

In the video, Khan is on the stage joking with the groom, teaching him how to compliment his bride in a filmy manner that receives loud cheers and laughs from the crowd. The star also dances with the bride on his iconic song 'Pretty Woman' from Kal Ho Na Ho. Apart from this, he delivered an electrifying performance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. At the end of the video, Khan hugs the bride and groom.

Watch the viral video here:

The video which amassed over 4.2 million views in just two days melted the hearts of users who were impressed by SRK's performance and sweet gesture for the newlyweds. Many even shared their envy over having the star be a part of the couple's special day.

How much SRK charge for the performance?

Many users were curious about the star performing at the wedding and asked how much he charged for it. Kaur replied in the comments that Khan performed at the wedding as the couple's families were friends with the actor.

"Oh so someone actually lived my dream," opined one user. "Bride must be thanking her stars for being born into such a family who has SRK as their friend," wrote another.

"Aur kya chahiye zindagi mein. This is it. So happy for you," said a third user. "Imagine being called beautiful by SRK himself. This is a literal dream," read a fourth comment.