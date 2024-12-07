How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge to attend this Delhi wedding? MUA reveals the truth

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a wedding of a couple in Delhi. Several videos and pictures of the actor from the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Fans think Shah Rukh Khan looks like Anil Kapoor in this video from a Delhi event. Do you see the resemblance?) Shah Rukh Khan attended a wedding event in Delhi.

A video was posted by Instagram user and the bride's make up artiste Amrit Kaur, who was part of the wedding celebrations, in which Shah Rukh shared some happy moments with the couple. The clip was shared with the caption, "@iamsrk You made my day, with the way you complimented my bride Harshita, on the way she looked, On her most special day! My hard work payed off ! For the day."

How much did Shah Rukh charge for being part of it?

Reacting to the post, a person asked, "Kitne liye honge performance k liye (How much did he charge for the performance)?" Amrit replied, "@puresoul0654, he is a family friend." An Instagram user asked, “SRK as a guest aye the ya perform karne bulaaya (Was SRK a guest or did he perform).” Amrit responded, “Of course, he is on the stage performing.”

Internet reacts to video

A fan said, “Omg this is huge.” A comment read, “Luckiest girl. He knows how to give princess treatment.” “Such a dreamy wedding,” a person wrote. “This is unbelievable. Just wow,” an Instagram user said.

Shah Rukh at Delhi wedding

For the event, Shah Rukh wore an all-black outfit--a bandh gala jacket, matching pants and formal shoes. He added a bling to the outfit with a diamond-studded brooch. He completed the look with black shades, a watch and a silver ‘kada’.

In the video, Shah Rukh was seen complimenting the bride and teasing the groom. He also repeated some lines from his films. Shah Rukh also danced to his songs, including Pretty Woman, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Gerua.

About Shah Rukh's films

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.