American bride surprises Indian groom by wearing lehenga on wedding day. Viral video

An American bride surprised her Indian groom by wearing a lehenga instead of a traditional white gown on their wedding day. In an act symbolizing the coming together of two different cultures, Rachel Charity Brown walked down the aisle in a white lehenga, with her dupatta draped over her head like a veil. Rachel Brown surprised her groom by wearing a lehenga on their wedding day (Instagram/rachel.charity.chahal)

Her fiancé, Amar Chahal, was clearly taken aback by her choice of outfit. A video shared by Rachel shows him wiping tears from his eyes as he looked at his bride.

“POV: You surprise your fiancé by wearing a lehenga on your wedding day,” read the text on the video. In the caption, Rachel added: “His reaction made it worth it”.

Watch the video below:

The video has gone viral with over 1.3 million views in a day – and it’s not even the first of Rachel’s Instagram videos to go viral. A day earlier, she had shared a separate video debuting her wedding look. In the clip, Rachel explained that instead of a white wedding dress, she opted to wear a white lehenga in a nod to her husband’s Punjabi heritage.

The video has reached 8.7 million views on Instagram. In the comments section, hundreds of people blessed the newlyweds and applauded the American bride for incorporating her husband’s culture on their big day.

“So beautiful to honor him!! Such a beautiful bride,” wrote one Instagram user. “It's adorable how you combined both your cultures!” another said.

“The fact that Amar thought you were wearing an American dress. The sweetest surprise,” a user added.

Rachel had been in India for the last few weeks, meeting her Punjabi fiancé’s family. Videos shared on her Instagram show her trying on Indian outfits and exploring the country.

(Also read: Bride surprises groom with stunning dance to Chaudhary. Internet loves it)