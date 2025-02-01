Bride surprises groom with stunning dance to Chaudhary. Internet loves it

In a heartwarming moment during a wedding celebration, a bride took the spotlight by dancing to Mame Khan's hit song Chaudhary, leaving her groom and the entire audience in awe. The delightful surprise, shared by the couple on Instagram, quickly gained attention, amassing over 22 million views and countless smiles from viewers. A bride stunned her groom with a dance to Chaudhary during their wedding. (Instagram/shaddiwithshahs)

A dance to remember

The couple, Meet and Jinal, shared the video on their Instagram account, capturing the moment when Jinal, wearing a dazzling green outfit, made a graceful entrance at the wedding venue. The rhythm of Chaudhary set the stage as she swayed to the music, her joyful dance adding a special touch to the occasion. Meet, visibly stunned and thrilled, couldn’t resist joining her, leading to an impromptu duet filled with pure happiness.

Watch the clip here:

The couple's friends and family members stood by, cheering them on and creating an electrifying atmosphere. The entire crowd joined in the celebration, clapping and cheering as the pair danced together in unison. It was a moment of joy, love, and unexpected surprise that became the highlight of the day.

The viral moment

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking a wave of reactions from viewers who couldn’t help but watch it on repeat. In the comments section, many shared their thoughts and expressed admiration for the couple's beautiful performance.

One viewer commented, "This is what true love looks like, so happy for them!" while another shared, "The chemistry is undeniable! Such a beautiful moment." A third comment read, "How sweet! Their energy is contagious, I can’t stop smiling." Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user writing, "This dance has set the bar for wedding surprises – what an amazing surprise for the groom!" Another user said, "You can feel the love in this performance, so precious!" Finally, a fan added, "Weddings should always have such joyful moments, this made my day."