Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bride surprises groom with stunning dance to Chaudhary. Internet loves it

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 01, 2025 01:08 PM IST

A bride surprised her groom with a dance to Chaudhary at their wedding, going viral with 22 million views as viewers adored their joyful performance.

In a heartwarming moment during a wedding celebration, a bride took the spotlight by dancing to Mame Khan's hit song Chaudhary, leaving her groom and the entire audience in awe. The delightful surprise, shared by the couple on Instagram, quickly gained attention, amassing over 22 million views and countless smiles from viewers.

A bride stunned her groom with a dance to Chaudhary during their wedding. (Instagram/shaddiwithshahs)
A bride stunned her groom with a dance to Chaudhary during their wedding. (Instagram/shaddiwithshahs)

A dance to remember

The couple, Meet and Jinal, shared the video on their Instagram account, capturing the moment when Jinal, wearing a dazzling green outfit, made a graceful entrance at the wedding venue. The rhythm of Chaudhary set the stage as she swayed to the music, her joyful dance adding a special touch to the occasion. Meet, visibly stunned and thrilled, couldn’t resist joining her, leading to an impromptu duet filled with pure happiness.

Watch the clip here:

The couple's friends and family members stood by, cheering them on and creating an electrifying atmosphere. The entire crowd joined in the celebration, clapping and cheering as the pair danced together in unison. It was a moment of joy, love, and unexpected surprise that became the highlight of the day.

The viral moment

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking a wave of reactions from viewers who couldn’t help but watch it on repeat. In the comments section, many shared their thoughts and expressed admiration for the couple's beautiful performance.

One viewer commented, "This is what true love looks like, so happy for them!" while another shared, "The chemistry is undeniable! Such a beautiful moment." A third comment read, "How sweet! Their energy is contagious, I can’t stop smiling." Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user writing, "This dance has set the bar for wedding surprises – what an amazing surprise for the groom!" Another user said, "You can feel the love in this performance, so precious!" Finally, a fan added, "Weddings should always have such joyful moments, this made my day."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On