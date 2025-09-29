Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performer reveal; update on Taylor Swift, Adele and Miley Cyrus

The NFL, in partnership with Roc Nation and Apple Music, is expected to announce the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show this Sunday, during the Packers-Cowboys Sunday Night Football broadcast. The highly anticipated performance will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Will Taylor Swift perform at Superbowl 2026?(AFP)

Potential performers

With the official announcement just hours away, the internet is buzzing with predictions. Fans and industry insiders alike are speculating about who will take the stage, throwing around big names like:

Taylor Swift

Adele

Miley Cyrus

Drake

Metallica

Post Malone

BTS

Online forums, TikTok theories, podcast clues, and even betting odds are fueling the frenzy. A recent national survey of 1,000 US adults revealed that Taylor Swift is the fan favorite with 38% support, followed by Adele at 25%, Miley Cyrus at 15%, and Justin Bieber at 12%. Rock legends like Metallica and Green Day were favored by 10% of respondents combined.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson injury update: John Harbaugh gets bad news; star QB's Week 5 status uncertain

Taylor Swift: In or out?

At first, all signs seemed to point to Taylor Swift. Fans were certain she was the one, especially after an appearance on the New Heights podcast, where she dropped what many believed were subtle “Easter eggs.” A mention of “sourdough," possibly a nod to the Bay Area, and references to Super Bowl history had Swifties decoding every word.

But then reports surfaced that she had stepped away from negotiations, choosing to focus on other commitments. Nothing has been confirmed.

Also Read: Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today? Singer's dad and brother seen with Donna Kelce at Arrowhead

Adele rising?

In Swift’s absence, Adele emerged as a leading contender, especially after rumors of a new album dropping in early 2026 began circulating. A performance at the Super Bowl would perfectly align with a comeback campaign.

Still, conflicting reports have added to the uncertainty. Some recent report allege that Adele also backed out of Super Bowl negotiations, reportedly due to safety concerns following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. However, these claims remain unverified.