Lamar Jackson injury update: John Harbaugh gets bad news; star QB's Week 5 status uncertain
Lamar Jackson was forced to leave the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs blockbuster Week 4 game on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
Lamar Jackson was visibly in pain. The 28-year-old was forced to leave the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs blockbuster Week 4 game on Sunday with a hamstring injury. The team soon announced that he is questionable to return. At the time Jackson left the game, in the third quarter, his team was trailing 30-13 in front of a charged-up Arrowhead crowd.
Jackson was 14-of-20 passing for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He rushed six times for 48 yards. On a third-down play, he was sacked for a 2-yard loss with 8:10 left in the third on his final play of the game. Backup Cooper Rush replaced Jackson near the end of the third quarter.
Will Lamar Jackson be available for Ravens' Week 5 game vs the Houston Texans?
Baltimore will play the Texans in Week 5. While the severity of Jackson's injury is unclear, hamstring injuries among quarterbacks typically require 2 to 6 weeks to heal, depending on player conditioning, and rehabilitation approach.
These injuries, ranging from mild strains (Grade 1) to partial tears (Grade 2) or complete ruptures (Grade 3), vary in recovery timelines based on MRI findings and individual factors.
In any case, Lamar Jackson's injury is a big blow to the Ravens offense.
Baltimore Ravens depth chart
Offense
WR: Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester
WR: Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker
LT: Ronnie Stanley, Joseph Noteboom
LG: Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Corey Bullock
RG: Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland
RT: Roger Rosengarten, Joseph Noteboom, Carson Vinson
TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
QB: Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush
FB: Patrick Ricard
RB: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, Keaton Mitchell
Defense
DT: Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles
NT: Travis Jones, John Jenkins
DE: Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles
RUSH: Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo
MLB: Roquan Smith, Jake Hummel, Jay Higgins IV
WLB: Teddye Buchanan, Trenton Simpson
SAM: Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green
CB: Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, Keyon Martin
SS: Kyle Hamilton, Sanoussi Kane
FS: Malaki Starks, Reuben Lowery III
CB: Marlon Humphrey, Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa
Special Teams
P: Jordan Stout
K: Tyler Loop
H: Jordan Stout
LS: Nick Moore
KOR: Rasheen Ali, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Keaton Mitchell
PR: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace