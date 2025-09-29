Lamar Jackson injury update: John Harbaugh gets bad news; star QB's Week 5 status uncertain

Lamar Jackson was visibly in pain. The 28-year-old was forced to leave the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs blockbuster Week 4 game on Sunday with a hamstring injury. The team soon announced that he is questionable to return. At the time Jackson left the game, in the third quarter, his team was trailing 30-13 in front of a charged-up Arrowhead crowd. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads off the field following game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday(AP)

Jackson was 14-of-20 passing for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He rushed six times for 48 yards. On a third-down play, he was sacked for a 2-yard loss with 8:10 left in the third on his final play of the game. Backup Cooper Rush replaced Jackson near the end of the third quarter.

Will Lamar Jackson be available for Ravens' Week 5 game vs the Houston Texans?

Baltimore will play the Texans in Week 5. While the severity of Jackson's injury is unclear, hamstring injuries among quarterbacks typically require 2 to 6 weeks to heal, depending on player conditioning, and rehabilitation approach.

These injuries, ranging from mild strains (Grade 1) to partial tears (Grade 2) or complete ruptures (Grade 3), vary in recovery timelines based on MRI findings and individual factors.

In any case, Lamar Jackson's injury is a big blow to the Ravens offense.

Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Offense

WR: Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester

WR: Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker

LT: Ronnie Stanley, Joseph Noteboom

LG: Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Corey Bullock

RG: Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland

RT: Roger Rosengarten, Joseph Noteboom, Carson Vinson

TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

QB: Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush

FB: Patrick Ricard

RB: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, Keaton Mitchell

Defense

DT: Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles

NT: Travis Jones, John Jenkins

DE: Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles

RUSH: Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo

MLB: Roquan Smith, Jake Hummel, Jay Higgins IV

WLB: Teddye Buchanan, Trenton Simpson

SAM: Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green

CB: Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, Keyon Martin

SS: Kyle Hamilton, Sanoussi Kane

FS: Malaki Starks, Reuben Lowery III

CB: Marlon Humphrey, Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa

Special Teams

P: Jordan Stout

K: Tyler Loop

H: Jordan Stout

LS: Nick Moore

KOR: Rasheen Ali, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Keaton Mitchell

PR: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace