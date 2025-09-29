Lamar Jackson injury return: Will Ravens QB come back vs Chiefs? Scary update out
Lamar Jackson was forced to exit the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 game on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
Lamar Jackson was forced to exit the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 game on Sunday with a hamstring injury. In a scary update for fans, coach John Harbaugh and co stated that the star quarterback is ‘questionable’ to return. It looks like Lamar will miss the rest of the game.
Jackson was sacked by George Karlaftis for a two-yard loss with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter on his final play of the game. Trainers immediately rushed the field, and the QB was taken off. He was spotted with a wrap around his right leg.
Cooper Rush took over as the Ravens' quarterback.Baltimore was trailing Kansas City 30-13. Before leaving the game, Lamar Jackson threw for 147 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 14-of-20 passing. He also rushed six times for 48 yards.
Ravens Depth Chart
Offense
WR: Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester
WR: Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker
LT: Ronnie Stanley, Joseph Noteboom
LG: Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Corey Bullock
RG: Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland
RT: Roger Rosengarten, Joseph Noteboom, Carson Vinson
TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
QB: Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush
FB: Patrick Ricard
RB: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, Keaton Mitchell
Defense
DT: Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles
NT: Travis Jones, John Jenkins
DE: Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles
RUSH: Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo
MLB: Roquan Smith, Jake Hummel, Jay Higgins IV
WLB: Teddye Buchanan, Trenton Simpson
SAM: Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green
CB: Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, Keyon Martin
SS: Kyle Hamilton, Sanoussi Kane
FS: Malaki Starks, Reuben Lowery III
CB: Marlon Humphrey, Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa
Special Teams
P: Jordan Stout
K: Tyler Loop
H: Jordan Stout
LS: Nick Moore
KOR: Rasheen Ali, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Keaton Mitchell
PR: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace