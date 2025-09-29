Lamar Jackson injury return: Will Ravens QB come back vs Chiefs? Scary update out

Lamar Jackson was forced to exit the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 game on Sunday with a hamstring injury. In a scary update for fans, coach John Harbaugh and co stated that the star quarterback is ‘questionable’ to return. It looks like Lamar will miss the rest of the game. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sits on the bench after being replaced by Cooper Rush (AP)

Jackson was sacked by George Karlaftis for a two-yard loss with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter on his final play of the game. Trainers immediately rushed the field, and the QB was taken off. He was spotted with a wrap around his right leg.

Cooper Rush took over as the Ravens' quarterback.Baltimore was trailing Kansas City 30-13. Before leaving the game, Lamar Jackson threw for 147 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 14-of-20 passing. He also rushed six times for 48 yards.

Ravens Depth Chart

Offense

WR: Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester

WR: Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker

LT: Ronnie Stanley, Joseph Noteboom

LG: Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Corey Bullock

RG: Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland

RT: Roger Rosengarten, Joseph Noteboom, Carson Vinson

TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

QB: Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush

FB: Patrick Ricard

RB: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, Keaton Mitchell

Defense

DT: Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles

NT: Travis Jones, John Jenkins

DE: Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles

RUSH: Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo

MLB: Roquan Smith, Jake Hummel, Jay Higgins IV

WLB: Teddye Buchanan, Trenton Simpson

SAM: Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green

CB: Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, Keyon Martin

SS: Kyle Hamilton, Sanoussi Kane

FS: Malaki Starks, Reuben Lowery III

CB: Marlon Humphrey, Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa

Special Teams

P: Jordan Stout

K: Tyler Loop

H: Jordan Stout

LS: Nick Moore

KOR: Rasheen Ali, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Keaton Mitchell

PR: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace