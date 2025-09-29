Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today? Singer's dad and brother seen with Donna Kelce at Arrowhead

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 05:11 am IST

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, was seen cheering on her fiancé, Travis Kelce, while wearing a hat from Kelce’s new American Eagle collaboration.

Taylor Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Baltimore Ravens, according to PEOPLE.

Taylor Swift cheered for her fiancé Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.(AP)
Taylor Swift cheered for her fiancé Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.(AP)

The Fortnight singer wasn't alone. Her father, Scott Swift, was also seen cheering on her fiancé, Travis Kelce, while wearing a hat from Kelce’s new American Eagle collaboration.

Meanwhile, her brother, Austin Swift, was seen sitting just in front of Donna Kelce in a suite at Arrowhead.

Taylor’s appearance at the game came just hours after she attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding in California.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today? Singer's dad and brother seen with Donna Kelce at Arrowhead
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On