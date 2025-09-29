Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today? Singer's dad and brother seen with Donna Kelce at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Baltimore Ravens, according to PEOPLE. Taylor Swift cheered for her fiancé Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.(AP)

The Fortnight singer wasn't alone. Her father, Scott Swift, was also seen cheering on her fiancé, Travis Kelce, while wearing a hat from Kelce’s new American Eagle collaboration.

Meanwhile, her brother, Austin Swift, was seen sitting just in front of Donna Kelce in a suite at Arrowhead.

Taylor’s appearance at the game came just hours after she attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding in California.