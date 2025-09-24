NFL ‘punishes’ Travis Kelce with $14k fine for obscene gesture during Chiefs vs Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was handed a hefty fine by the National Football League (NFL) for his conduct. Taylor Swift's fiancé has been punished for making an "obscene gesture" during the Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, People magazine reported. The NFL fined Travis Kelce $14,491 on September 20. NFL punishes Travis Kelce with $14k fine for obscene gesture vs Eagles(Getty Images via AFP)

What happened during the Chiefs vs Eagles game?

The viral incident, which was widely circulated on social media posts after the game, took place after Travis Kelce completed the 23-yard reception from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In multiple videos, he could be seen celebrating by gesturing to his groin as he faced the Eagles' sideline.

A video, which was shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on X, garnered more than 6.6 million views on the social media platform.

This was not the only moment in the game when the 35-year-old came into the spotlight for his on-field behavior. In another viral moment, Kelce was seen pulling off his helmet and slamming it to the ground in frustration during the second quarter, according to E! News.

During the live broadcast, he seemingly was seen yelling, “I am sick of this s***.” In a major repeat of the Super Bowl, the Eagles ended the game with a 20-17 victory against the Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley fined by NFL

The September 14 match-up proved to be a costly one for the Eagles as well. Besides Travis Kelce, the NFL also announced a $46,371 fine for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. This was for “use of the helmet.” During the game, it appeared that Barkley had lowered his helmet before his collision with defensive back Chamarri Conner of the other side.

This was not the first time the NFL had fined Kelce. He was earlier fined $11,255 last season. At that time, he was punished for "taunting" Damar Hamlin during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

