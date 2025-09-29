Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Super Bowl 2026: Who is playing at the halftime show? Big hint ahead of reveal

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Sept 29, 2025 05:50 am IST

The NFL announced that the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer will be announced during the Sunday Night Football game

The NFL announced that the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer will be announced during the Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. This comes amid months of speculation about who will be the main show at the big game in February next year. Several names, including Taylor Swift and Adele, have surfaced over the past weeks.

Will Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl in 2026? Here's the latest(AP)
Will Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl in 2026? Here's the latest(AP)

The 2026 Super Bowl will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. A recent survey revealed fan preferences leaning toward a mix of pop icons and rock legends. The poll, conducted among 1,000 US adults, shows Taylor Swift leading with 38% support, followed by Adele at 25%, Miley Cyrus at 15%, Justin Bieber at 12%, and Metallica or Green Day at 10% combined.

But Swift has reportedly declined to be the headline performer at the 2026 Super Bowl. Multiple reports indicated that the Grammy winner was a part of the discussion, but passed on after the league refused to meet her demands. Next in line was Adele, who was also reportedly approached.

Either way, the NFL seemed to tease by posting on social media that there would be a "big announcement" during halftime of Sunday Night Football.

Last 9 Super Bowl Halftime Performers

Super Bowl LIX (2025): Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Usher (with Ludacris, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am)

Super Bowl LVII (2023): Rihanna

Super Bowl LVI (2022): Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar (with 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak)

Super Bowl LV (2021): The Weeknd

Super Bowl LIV (2020): Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muñiz)

Super Bowl LIII (2019): Maroon 5 (with Travis Scott, Big Boi)

Super Bowl LII (2018): Justin Timberlake (with The Tennessee Kids)

Super Bowl LI (2017): Lady Gaga

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
