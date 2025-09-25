Joe Burrow injury update: Russell Wilson's name comes up amid Jake Browning, Bengals' struggles

The Cincinnati Bengals are navigating turbulent waters post the Grade 3 turf toe injury of their star quarterback Joe Burrow, which is expected to keep him away from the field for at least three months, according to Marca. With backup Jake Browning struggling to fill the void, speculations are doing the rounds regarding a possible trade of Russell Wilson that can potentially keep the Bengals in the playoff hunt. Bengals explore Russell Wilson trade amid Joe Burrow absence and shaky performance from backup QB Jake Browning.(AP)

Joe Burrow injury update

The Cincinnati Bengals had to play without Burrow after he went down due to a toe injury during the Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He suffered the injury while trying to escape pressure in the pocket, as per USA Today.

While remaining down on the field, Burrow was later taken off into the locker room and did not return to action. Head coach Zac Taylor later informed that he successfully underwent surgery and that he was in recovery. But no timeline for his return was provided.

Later on, it came out that his procedure might sideline him for at least three months. His earliest possible return could take place in December. However, it depends on whether the NFL side remains alive in the playoff race or not.

Jake Browning under fire

In Burrow’s absence, Jake Browning took over the reins, and the results he witnessed were far from reassuring. After getting the nod in Week 3, Browning was overwhelmed by the Minnesota Vikings' defense, and Cincinnati suffered a humiliating 34-10 defeat. This minor setback soon turned into a major wake-up call for them, according to Marca.

Cincinnati Bengals eying Russell Wilson?

With its playoff hopes dimming, the idea of roping in a fresh quarterback has gained significant attention in Cincinnati Bengals. One of the names currently doing the rounds is Russell Wilson, who currently plays for the New York Giants.

As of now, no official talks have been confirmed, but Wilson’s experience makes him an ideal choice for the Bengals, who are currently at 2-1. Recently, it came out that Jaxson Dart has been made the starting quarterback for the Giants. This pushed Russell Wilson to the bench.

According to Marca, the Cincinnati Bengals "could be the team that benefits" from this decision. It has been predicted that the Bengals could obtain Wilson and a 2026 conditional 7th-round pick in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick with the Giants.

FAQs:

When Russell Wilson joined the Giants?

In March this year, he signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with New York as a free agent.

Is Russell Wilson leaving the Giants for Bengals?

As of now, nothing has been officially announced.

When will Joe Burrow make a comeback?

Currently down with a Grade 3 turf toe injury, he is not expected to return before December.