Joe Burrow addresses break-in at his Ohio home, Olivia Ponton 911 call, ‘I feel like my privacy has…’

Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow has spoken out amid discussions about a 911 call placed by a woman named Olivia Ponton during an alleged break-in at his Ohio home. Burrow was out of town when the break-in happened on Monday night, US Weekly reported. Joe Burrow addresses break-in at his Ohio home, Olivia Ponton 911 call (Photo by ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The incident happened at a time when Burrow’s team was playing against the Dallas Cowboys. The break-in was reported by model Olivia Ponton who called 911 – but she is not the same Olivia whom Burrow has been dating since 2015.

The 911 call

TMZ Sports reported that both Ponton and her mother called 911 to report the break-in. In an audio clip of the call doing the rounds on social media, Ponton's mother can be heard saying, “Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do: if she should be hiding or if she should be going outside.”

Read More | Joe Burrow injury update: When will Bengals QB return?

Later in the clip, Ponton’s call to the police can be heard, as she says, “Someone broke into my house.” She called the situation “completely messed up.”

TMZ Sports obtained the police report, which said Ponton "is employed by Mr. Burrow." Police added in the report that she gave authorities on the scene "a non-detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing." Soon after the report surfaced, rumors about a relationship between Ponton and Burrow began circulating.

Read More | Joe Burrow injury update: Good news for Bengals fans; Jake Browning will soon be replaced

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Burrow has been in a relationship with Olivia Holzmacher since 2015. There was speculation last summer that the two were engaged after Burrow was tagged in a post that included an engagement ring.

Joe Burrow addresses the break-in

Burrow addressed the break-in at his home at a press conference Wednesday morning, September 24. “So obviously everybody has heard what has happened,” he said. “I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that’s all I got to say about that.”

Burrow’s statement made it clear that he does not wish to clarify the situation. What is clear, according to reports, is that the Olivia who called 911 is not the same Olivia Burrow is dating.