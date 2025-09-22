Joe Burrow injury update: Good news for Bengals fans; Jake Browning will soon be replaced

Joe Burrow injury update: Jake Browning was nowhere close to where the Cincinnati Bengals want him to be. The 29-year-old threw two early interceptions against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as the Bengals went 48-3 going into the fourth quarter. The 45-point deficit is the largest in franchise history during any point in a game. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is injured on a play in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Browning went 14-of-22 for 94 yards with two interceptions through the first three quarters.

Now, the Bengals fans are left wondering when their regular QB Joe Burrow will return.

Joe Burrow injury update

Burrow underwent surgery on Friday for a Grade 3 turf toe injury. While several fans fear he might miss the entire season, a positive update came in. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the 28-year-old is facing a three-month absence, which means he could return later this season.

While coach Zac Taylor declined to provide a timeline for Burrow's recovery, a previous report by Ben Baby of ESPN aligns with this estimate.

Once Burrow is in, Jake Browning will be forced to take the backseat.

The sixth-year quarterback was injured during the second quarter of last week's game against Jacksonville and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. That puts Burrow out at least four games but preliminary estimates have him sidelined up to three months because of the turf toe injury.

This is Burrow’s third major injury in his six seasons since being the top overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Who is Jake Browning?

Born Jacob Christopher Browning on April 11, 1996, in Folsom, California, the 29-year-old stands at 6-2 and weighs 209 pounds. He played college football for the Washington Huskies, where he set records as a high school phenom at Folsom High, completing 1,191 of 1,708 passes for 16,775 yards and 229 touchdowns, all California marks.

At Washington, he started as a true freshman, earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2016, and finished sixth in Heisman voting.

Undrafted in 2019, Browning signed with the Minnesota Vikings, later joining the Bengals' practice squad in 2021. He debuted as a starter in 2023, going 3-4 with 1,931 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. In 2024, he led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars in Week 13, completing 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown, plus a rushing score, setting a franchise record for completion percentage in a starter's first or second career game. He remains engaged to Stephanie Niles, a co-founder of luxury swimwear brand 7th Street Swim, and has a step-sister, Ella. Browning's family includes his father, Ed, a former Oregon State quarterback.