Facing too many 911 calls, US cities are turning to AI for help and it’s already making a difference

A new AI phone tool helps handle non-urgent 911 calls, giving emergency operators more time to focus on real crises.(AI-generated)

911 may be the lifeline for emergencies in the United States but not every call is as urgent as people think. Across the US, dispatch centers receive a steady flood of non-emergency calls - lost wallets, complaints about loud music, or questions on snow removal, all of which still demand a human dispatcher’s attention and slow down genuine requests for help.

To tackle this problem, a growing number of cities have started using an AI-powered voice assistant named Aurelian. Already live and handling calls for nearly five million people in more than a dozen US cities, Aurelian’s job is simple: pick up the routine, low-stakes calls and free up human dispatchers to focus on true emergencies.

How it works

When someone dials 911 in these areas, Aurelian may answer with a brief introduction and ask for the nature of the problem. If it’s something like a noise complaint, a lost pet, or a parking issue, the AI gently asks relevant questions, fills out the appropriate report, and forwards it to the right city department. It can even catch confused callers who select the wrong option and seamlessly pass real emergencies over to a human operator.

According to Aurelian, about three-quarters of non-emergency calls in these test cities are now processed by the AI, amounting to several extra hours per day taken off the plates of emergency staff. This allows experienced dispatchers to stay focused on situations where every second counts.

Why now?

The push for this technology comes amid a staffing crisis in emergency communications centres. Many are severely understaffed with operators stretched thin by increasing call volumes and growing responsibilities. As explained by Aurelian’s CEO Max Keenan in a statement, “911 call-takers are trained to handle emergencies, not parking complaints. Aurelian reduces burnout and helps telecommunicators stay focused on the most critical situations.”

Introducing AI to 911 understandably makes some people nervous. However, Aurelian is positioned as support for human expertise and not a replacement. If a non-emergency call turns out to be something more serious, the system immediately hands it over to a real dispatcher without any delays or confusion. The hope is that, by handling the day-to-day noise, the system leaves professionals more time and energy to respond to calls involving real danger and emotional distress.

The company behind Aurelian just raised $14 million to further expand its reach and improve its service. Cities facing dispatcher shortages see this focused approach - using AI to triage the minor calls, not handle everything as a way to make emergency response faster and less stressful for both staff and public.