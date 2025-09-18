Joe Burrow injury update: When will Bengals QB return?

The Cincinnati Bengals face a difficult situation after losing star quarterback Joe Burrow to a toe injury sustained during a Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to recent reports, he will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for several months. Bengals QB Joe Burrow to undergo toe surgery, sidelined for at least three months after injury. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)

ALSO READ| Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks on Bills counterpart Josh Allen ahead of Thursday’s game

Joe Burrow sidelined

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Burrow is expected to miss at least three months as he undergoes surgery and recovery. This would keep Burrow out of action until mid-December.

“ESPN sources: Bengals QB Joe Burrow will need toe surgery that will sideline him a minimum of three months,” he posted on his official social media handle.

After enduring major injuries like a torn knee ligament in 2020 and a wrist injury in 2023, as noted by Pro Football Network, Burrow's loss is a significant blow to the team. Caleb Noe of WCPO outlined Burrow’s projected return timeline.

“The optimistic timeline for Joe Burrow’s return is 3 months. If he’s healthy exactly 3 months from today (Dec. 15) — That would mean missing 12 games and returning for the final 3 weeks of the regular season. It would mean missing all 4 games against Pittsburgh/Baltimore… and missing all games against teams that made playoffs last year,” he wrote on his official social media handle.

Who will take his place?

The Bengals were quick to act in this moment of crisis and pushed backup quarterback Jake Browning to fill Burrow’s spot. He went 4-3 last season, but adjusting to the team in place of Burrow’s consistency and accuracy is bound to be a challenge.

Practice squad quarterback Brett Rypien has been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. As per Schefter, Packers QB Sean Clifford and Mike White have also been signed to the team’s practice squad.

“With Joe Burrow sidelined a minimum of three months, the Bengals are signing former Packers QB Sean Clifford to their practice squad, per source,” he posted on his official social media handle.

ALSO READ| ‘Shame on you’; Public outcry as two NFL teams decline to honor Charlie Kirk with moments of silence, who are they?

The Bengals are scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (September 21) at 1:30 PM ET at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stuti Gupta