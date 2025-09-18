Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks on Bills counterpart Josh Allen ahead of Thursday’s game

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in their next season outing on Thursday (September 18). The scales between the two teams are incredibly unbalanced at the moment, as the Bills have lost both of their previous two games this season, and the Dolphins have managed to lose both. Miami has a difficult task ahead of it as it prepares to face one of the finest quarterbacks in the league- the Bills’ Josh Allen. Miami Dolphins prepare to face Buffalo Bills on September 18, with both teams struggling this season. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa praises Bills' Josh Allen, highlighting his exceptional skills. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

ALSO READ| Cardi B, Stefon Diggs expecting first baby together: All on NFL star's 8-year-old daughter Nova

Tua Tagovailoa praises Josh Allen

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was all praises for his Bills counterpart by discussing the threat he poses to their plans.

“ Tua Tagovailoa on Josh Allen: "He's top tier... Definitely different skillset for me, I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and with how he can just chuck a ball down the field." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp,” an account posted on social media.

"He's top tier," Tagovailoa told reporters in the video. "If it's not with his arm it's with his legs. That dude can do literally anything he wants. Definitely different skillset for me, I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and with how he can just chuck a ball down the field and the arm strength that he has. He's supreme when it comes to that."

As of now, Allen holds a record of being unbeatable in games against the Dolphins since the 2022 season, as reported by Newsweek. He has counted three-plus touchdowns nine out of the 15 times he has played against Miami.

The internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Tagovailoa’s comments.

“Then maybe he should make half of what he does,” a fan wrote.

“Miami always play the Bills very tough. @BuffaloBills need to redouble their planning for Thursday. Fins have good coach and lots of weapons. It will be a tough game,” a fan expressed.

“Correct but u know what u can do. Get your second victory against him,” a fan shared.

“and you gonna play him in prime time whole nation watching,” a fan commented.

ALSO READ| ‘Shame on you’; Public outcry as two NFL teams decline to honor Charlie Kirk with moments of silence, who are they?

“He is correct. He cannot do half of what Josh Allen does,” a fan opined.

The game is scheduled to happen at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, at 8:15 PM ET and will be available to stream on Prime Video and NFL+. It can also be livestreamed on FUBO, although regional restrictions may apply in certain areas.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story