Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills weather report; Check temperatures and full advisory

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday (September 18). The stadium is an open venue with an A-Turf Titan surface and the capacity to host 73,967 attendees. The Bills currently have two previous wins from this season in their pocket while the Dolphins have lost both their games so far. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The stadium is seen in this picture. (X/@HighmarkStadm)

Expect cloudy skies with slight chances of rain showers throughout the game. Temperatures are expected to remain below 54 degrees, with northwest winds from 2mph to 6mph. Attendees are advised to carry adequate gear and be prepared in case of precipitation.

Here is the segment-by-segment breakdown on weather conditions expected to prevail on the day, as per the official NFL Weather website:

Kickoff (Slight chance of rain showers)

68°F (54°F / 68°F)

Feels Like: 68°F

4 mph SW

Prec. Prob.: 6%

Gusts: 7 mph

Cloud Cover: 40%

Humidity: 71%

Dew Point: 57°F

Visibility: 10 m

Q2 (Slight chance of rain showers)

63°F (54°F / 68°F)

Feels Like: 67°F

4 mph SW

Prec. Prob.: 6%

Gusts: 8 mph

Cloud Cover: 40%

Humidity: 79%

Dew Point: 56°F

Visibility: 10 m

Q3 (Slight chance of rain showers)

61°F (54°F / 68°F)

Feels Like: 66°F

4 mph SW

Prec. Prob.: 6%

Gusts: 7 mph

Cloud Cover: 40%

Humidity: 82%

Dew Point: 56°F

Visibility: 10 m

Q4 (Slight chance of rain showers)

61°F (54°F / 68°F)

Feels Like: 66°F

4 mph SW

Prec. Prob.: 6%

Gusts: 7 mph

Cloud Cover: 40%

Humidity: 82%

Dew Point: 56°F

Visibility: 10 m

The game will be available to exclusively stream on Prime Video. All league content can also be accessed on the official NFL+ platform.

