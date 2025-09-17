Billionaire tries to interview people in NYC, gets ignored repeatedly: ‘I’m not doing well’

English billionaire Sir Richard Branson got a reality check while trying to collect vox pop in New York City. Viral footage shows him trying to stop people on the streets of the Big Apple, microphone in hand, only to get ignored repeatedly. British businessman Richard Branson, co-founder of Virgin Group, has a net worth of $2.8 billion, according to Bloomberg.(AFP)

Why was Richard Branson interviewing people in NYC?

Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson recently teamed up with HelpBnk founder Simon Squibb to launch ‘Doorbell of Dreams’ – an initiative through which budding entrepreneurs can buzz a video doorbell and quickly present their dream ideas to a camera.

The idea behind it is to give everyday people a chance to pitch their business ideas in 60 seconds, and offer more visibility and guidance to selected entrepreneurs.

The initiative, which started in the UK, has now reached New York City. Budding entrepreneurs can present their pitches at Virgin Hotels New York City.

In an effort to bring more attention to the initiative, Branson and Squibb hit the streets of New York City to interview New Yorkers.

What happened when Branson tried to interview New Yorkers?

A video shared by Squibb on Instagram shows the Virgin Group billionaire trying to approach people on the street, only to get ignored repeatedly. Many people did not immediately recognise the billionaire. The video shows how at least two women walked past Branson as he said, “Can I ask you a question?”

The rejection prompted Squibb to joke, “A bit of rejection is healthy”.

A rueful Branson acknowledged his lack of skill in collecting vox pop. “I’m not doing too well, am I?” he asked.

Branson did finally get to interview one New Yorker, asking him what his dream is. The man replied that his dream is to be financially independent and to make a difference in the world.

The video sparked amusement on Instagram, where it has been viewed over 3 million times.

“Richard Branson getting rejected?!” asked one viewer.

“Imagine ignoring one of the most inspirational self-made billionaires in the world, who’s politely asking you a question,” another wrote.

“I'm sorry how did the first 3 people not recognise you,” an Instagram user wondered.