ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was referring to himself in updating the condition of his swollen, bloodied nose by saying, “We can breathe, so it’s good,” after coasting to a win over the New York Jets. Josh Allen's nose is fine, and Bills can exhale in how defense responded after season-opening dud

Allen’s response could also apply to the bigger picture in providing the Bills and their fan base various reasons to exhale following a 30-10 outing on Sunday.

Not only is the NFL’s reigning MVP OK, he didn’t have to carry the load with the James Cook-led running attack accounting for all three touchdowns.

More encouraging, an injury-depleted defense bounced back from season-opening struggles against Baltimore by stopping the Jets.

It’s only two weeks into the season, but the Bills look every bit like a team entertaining Super Bowl aspirations, and seemingly well on their way to a sixth straight AFC East title.

A week after throwing for 251 yards in the fourth quarter, and rallying Buffalo from a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes over the Ravens, Allen could have sat this one out once he bolted to the sideline with blood gushing from his nose in the final 90 seconds of the first quarter. He was hurt when his helmet was shoved down while being stopped for no gain.

Cook led the offense with 132 yards rushing — the second-most of his career — and two touchdowns in justifying his value after a weeklong summer hold-in earned him a three-year contract extension.

And then there was Buffalo’s defense rising up in response to questions after giving up 40 points, 433 total yards, including 238 rushing, against Baltimore.

The Jets might not have Baltimore’s star power, but they showed promise with a run-first attack gaining 394 yards in a 34-32 season-opening loss at Pittsburgh.

New York managed just 154 yards — the fewest allowed by the Bills since their 2021 season finale against the Jets — and 11 first downs. The Jets finished 0 of 11 on third down, marking the second time the Bills have not allowed a third down conversion since 1991.

The defense did so despite opening the game without starting tackle Ed Oliver and starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson , before losing starting linebacker Matt Milano to a pectoral injury for the second half.

The Bills kept the Jets in check with well-timed run blitzes and pressuring the pocket. Offseason free-agent addition Joey Bosa led the way with a sack and two forced fumbles — one recovered by Buffalo.

“I think they took it personal,” Allen said of the defense. “They understand what type of defense they can be. They went out there and then they played extremely well. That’s the standard that we’re looking for from them.”

Coach Sean McDermott was pleased by his defense's response, before adding a few words of caution.

“Just Game 2. We’ve got a short week this week,” he said.

Indeed. The Bills have no time to rest, though they get to stay at home Thursday night to face their division rival Miami Dolphins .

Ball protection. The Bills have yet to commit a turnover this season. Going back to last season, Buffalo has turned over the ball just once — an Allen interception — in its past 11 outings, including playoffs.

Third down efficiency. Though Buffalo converted both fourth down attempts against New York, it finished 5 of 14 on third down and is 12 of 29 through two games.

Cole Bishop. The second-year safety bounced back from a weak outing against Baltimore to have a team-leading 10 tackles, while getting his first career sack.

Curtis Samuel. The ninth-year receiver has been inactive for each of the first two games after being slowed by injuries for a second straight summer. He sits last on the depth chart behind Elijah Moore and second-year player Tyrell Shavers.

Milano and Oliver were listed as not practicing during the team's walk-through on Monday, and their status is uncertain for Thursday. ... Johnson practiced on a limited basis. ... McDermott said Allen experienced no setbacks with his nose overnight, and joked: “It’s always looked good to me. I think it still looks good.”

5 — Number of career outings in which Allen plays at least a half and failed to score a TD either passing, rushing or receiving, including playoffs.

Buffalo is 9-0 at home, including playoffs, since McDermott’s arrival in 2017, and 13-1 overall in its past 14 meetings against Miami.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.