Tee Higgins trade rumours: Could Cincinnati Bengals be parting ways with star wide receiver?

The Cincinnati Bengals have been making waves in the NFL, and their offence has been a key part of their success. Ja'Marr Chase is often the focus, but fans know that Tee Higgins is just as crucial to the team's success. However, with his contract set to expire in 2024, there are rumours that the Bengals could lose him.

PFF's Brad Spielberger has suggested that the Detroit Lions might trade for Higgins, sending the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a future fourth-rounder to the Bengals. Spielberger says Higgins could be the big-bodied receiver the Lions need to replace Hockenson and potentially free agent D.J. Chark Jr.

If the trade goes through, the Lions would still have their sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft. While the Lions already have a strong offense, Higgins would serve as a bonafide WR1 for Jared Goff. Plus, with the sixth pick, they could bolster their defense.

Bengals fans are understandably concerned about the potential loss of Higgins. However, it remains to be seen whether a trade will happen. In the meantime, Higgins continues to be a key part of the Bengals' offense, and fans are excited to see what he'll bring to the team in the future.

One Bengals fan, Samantha, said, "Losing Tee Higgins would be a massive blow to our offence. He's a talented player, and he's still got so much potential. But if he does go to the Lions, I hope he does well. He deserves to play for a good team."

Another fan, Kevin, added, "I'm not too worried about the rumors. We still have Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow is an incredible quarterback. But I do hope the Bengals extend Higgins' contract. We can't afford to lose a player like him."

Whether or not Higgins will be traded remains to be seen, but Bengals fans are keeping a close eye on the situation.