NFL legend Tom Brady's request to Elon Musk will leave you in splits. Read here

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback with seven Super Bowl titles under his belt, made headlines something very different from what he is known for. Instead of his exceptional football skills, he attracted limelight for a rather funny request he made to none other than Elon Musk.

It all started when the world was buzzing with news of Musk buying Twitter. While the rest of us were curious about what changes he would bring to the social media platform, Tom Brady had just one thing on his mind - his infamous NFL Combine photo.

In the photo, a young and shirtless Brady can be seen sporting a pair of baby blue shorts that have since become a meme-worthy moment for football fans everywhere. Apparently, Brady was so embarrassed by the photo that he reached out to Elon Musk, asking him to delete it. In a tweet, Brady wrote, "If you buy Twitter, can you delete the combine photo?"

Unfortunately for Brady, the photo is still available to find, and one fan even shared it right under his tweet. Brady was not amused and asked Twitter and Musk to ban the user immediately.

Despite his embarrassment over the photo, there's no denying that Brady's football career has been nothing short of remarkable. He was drafted as the 199th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, and later played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So while the photo may be a little cringe-worthy, it's certainly not a reflection of Brady's incredible talent on the field. And hey, at least he has a good sense of humor about it!

Tom Brady, the GOAT quarterback who retired for the second time earlier this year, isn't just sitting on his $375 million Fox contract. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is busy building the Brady brand and making sure his fans are keeping up with the times.

But wait, there's more! This guy isn't just about promoting himself. Brady's got a heart of gold and showed it when he made a surprise visit to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay with his kids. The best part? He wanted to keep his visit on the down-low, proving he's not just a champion on the field, but also a hero off of it.