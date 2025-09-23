Rudi Johnson net worth: All on former Cincinnati Bengals star's fortune and career

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson died by suicide at the age of 45 “this week.” A family source confirmed the news of his death to TMZ on Tuesday. The NFL community is mourning his tragic and untimely passing. Former Bengals RB Rudi Johnson has died at 45(X/@SleeperBengals)

Who was Rudi Johnson?

Born October 1, 1979, in Petersburg, Virginia, Rudi Ali Johnson carved his way into the national spotlight at Auburn University. His work rate earned him recognition as one of the country’s best running backs.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the 2001 NFL Draft. For much of the decade that followed, Johnson became a fixed presence in the backfield.

2004 was Johnson’s best season in the NFL, according to ESPN. He registered 1,450 rushing yards, helping the Bengals re-emerge as a contender and earning a Pro Bowl selection. Fans admired him not just for the numbers but for his consistency when he went three straight seasons with more than 1,300 yards.

He played in Cincinnati until 2007, later finishing his career with the Detroit Lions in 2008. He had established himself as one of the most reliable mid-round picks of his era.

Rudi Johnson net worth

Business Upturns reports that Johnson’s net worth in 2025 is placed at around $5 million. That figure includes NFL contracts, endorsement money, and careful investments after retirement. It was a respectable fortune for a player who never chased headlines but worked his way into one of the league’s toughest jobs.

Also read: Rudi Johnson dies at 45: What was ex-NFL star's cause of death? All about his ‘CTE’ and mental health struggles

Rudi Johnson cause of death

According to TMZ , officers confirmed that Johnson died on September 23, 2025, by suicide. Early reports point to ongoing health struggles, with speculation about possible links to CTE, a brain condition tied to repeated head injuries in football.

The sudden loss has shaken fans. On social media, many shared highlights of his best plays, with one user calling him “one of my all time favourite players.”

FAQs:

Who was Rudi Johnson?

Rudi Johnson was a former NFL running back best known for his years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

How old was Rudi Johnson when he died?

He was 45 years old at the time of his death in September 2025.

What was Rudi Johnson’s best NFL season?

His standout year was 2004, when he rushed for more than 1,450 yards and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

What was Rudi Johnson’s net worth in 2025?

Reports estimate his net worth at about $5 million, from NFL earnings and post-career investments.