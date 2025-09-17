Cincinnati Bengals' Zac Taylor breaks his silence on Joe Burrow's injury, says ‘The line always takes all the blame'

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow has been put on the Reserve/Injured list after he sustained a Grade 3 turf toe injuery in their Week 2 clash against Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. According to reports, he is set to be in the sidelines for atleast three months. In reaction to his injury, Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor signed multiple backups with Jake Browning expected to be their No. 1 option in Week 3. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is assisted to the locker room with an injury.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

This is the third time Burrow has been put on the Reserve/Injured list in his career, and questions are being asked about whether the Bengals are doing enough to protect their star quarterback.

Zac Taylor defends his team

"The line always takes all the blame for it. I have got confidence on those guys and we are going to continue to get their best going forward," Taylor said.

What did Dan Pitcher say?

Meanwhile, the team's offensive coordinator, Dan Pitcher, said, "We've built this team organizationally, and we've devoted resources to football. Over the couse of time, we've shown that we at least belong in that conversation."

"There is risk. No matter what you choose to do, you are going to incur risk."

"You guys watch the same games I watch. That certainly feels to me like something that makes him great. And how do you tell him to turn it on one play and off another player? How do you know that that's not the play that decides the game?"

What are the other changes?

Bengals have also promoted Brett Rypien from the practice squad to the active roster. They have also added two QBs to the practice squad; Sean Clifford and MIke White Clifford. Also wide receiver Kendric Pryor rejoined Cincinnati's practice squad.