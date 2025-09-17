Joe Burrow injury update: Jake Browning's fate sealed; Bengals make massive roster moves

Joe Burrow has been placed on the Reserve/Injured List after he suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 28-year-old will miss at least three months, as per reports. Meanwhile, coach Zac Taylor made some big roster moves - signing multiple backups for Burrow with Jake Browning speculated as their No 1 option, at least for Week 3. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is injured on a play in the second quarter (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

To address the quarterback depth chart, the Bengals promoted Brett Rypien from the practice squad to the active roster. Rypien, also in his sixth year, signed with Cincinnati’s practice squad in late August and spent the first two weeks of the season there.

The team also added two quarterbacks to the practice squad: Sean Clifford and Mike White. Clifford, a Cincinnati native and St. Xavier High School product, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2023. He played in two games as a rookie before spending last season on Green Bay’s practice squad.

White, a former fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, brings significant NFL experience. The Western Kentucky product has appeared in 15 career games with the Jets, Dolphins, and Bills, throwing for 2,247 yards and nine touchdowns. He was most recently waived by Buffalo in late August.

In addition, wide receiver Kendric Pryor rejoined Cincinnati’s practice squad. Pryor, who spent training camp with the Bengals before being waived on Aug. 26, returns to the team after not being on an NFL roster during the first two weeks of the season.

The Bengals’ practice squad now stands at the 16-player maximum.

Until the time of his injury, Burrow had been backed by the most total bets (14.6 percent) and money (20.5 percent) wagered at BetMGM, where he had the third-shortest odds at 750.

"Joe Burrow was the most bet player to win NFL MVP. The Bengals quarterback is now off the board following his injury," BetMGM senior trading manager Christian Cipollini said. "With Burrow out, Josh Allen ( 325), Lamar Jackson ( 325), Justin Herbert ( 800), and Jordan Love ( 800) are the favorites to win MVP."

Cincinnati stands alone atop the AFC North at 2-0, with Baltimore and Pittsburgh 1-1 and Cleveland mired in an 0-2 start.

(With Reuters inputs)