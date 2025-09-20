NFL Week 3 injury crisis: Joe Burrow out, Jayden Daniels questionable, and more QB chaos

The NFL season has been rough on many teams and players so far. With multiple injuries and game slips, the past three weeks have been chaotic to say the least. What’s more concerning this season, however, is the growing number of quarterbacks from multiple teams that seem to be getting injured on a frequent basis. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury.(AP)

Here is a look at all the quarterbacks who have been injured so far this season.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

The Cincinnati Bengals were left in the cold when Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury during a Week 2 matchup. As per the latest reports, Burrow is expected to be sidelined for the next three months as he undergoes surgery and fully recovers from the ailment. Jake Browning has been brought in, in his place, in the meantime, despite concerns regarding his accuracy and consistency. The Bengals continue to keep their options open, as was recently made evident by the decision to trade Kirk Cousins.

JJ McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings)

JJ McCarthy is expected to be out of the game for at least 2-4 weeks due to his ankle injury, which had been dragging on for quite some time.

Justin Fields (New York Jets)

Justin Fields was removed from a Week 2 game after suffering a concussion and is currently under protocol to deal with the situation. If he fails to be able to return to the field this week, Tyrod Taylor is likely to step into his position.

Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

After suffering a turf toe injury, Brock Purdy reportedly skipped the San Francisco 49ers’ practice session last weekend. Instead, Mac Jones fills the gap, as Purdy's recovery remains awaited.

Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)

Jayden Daniels suffered a knee injury recently, leaving his future of playing for the Washington Commanders this week hanging in the balance.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta