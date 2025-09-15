Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Is there double overtime in NFL? New rules for regular and postseason games explained

The NFL's new overtime rules apply to both the regular season and the playoffs. In the regular season, overtime lasts 10 mins, and if no team wins, it's a tie.

The National Football League has implemented the new overtime rules, previously used for playoff games, for regular-season as well as post-season games. The first overtime of this season took place in the Week 2 match-up between New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the New York Jets.(AP)
However, unlike the playoffs, in the NFL regular season, there is no double overtime — games can only go into one 10-minute overtime period, and if neither team wins, it ends in a tie.

The new rules around overtime sparked a lot of confusion among fans, as the Dallas vs Giants game saw the first overtime being played. The high-voltage conlusion of the match ended with a disappointment for Jerry Jones' team, as they lost 37-40.

This story is being updated.

