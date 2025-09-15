Is there double overtime in NFL? New rules for regular and postseason games explained

The National Football League has implemented the new overtime rules, previously used for playoff games, for regular-season as well as post-season games. The first overtime of this season took place in the Week 2 match-up between New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the New York Jets.(AP)

However, unlike the playoffs, in the NFL regular season, there is no double overtime — games can only go into one 10-minute overtime period, and if neither team wins, it ends in a tie.

The new rules around overtime sparked a lot of confusion among fans, as the Dallas vs Giants game saw the first overtime being played. The high-voltage conlusion of the match ended with a disappointment for Jerry Jones' team, as they lost 37-40.

This story is being updated.