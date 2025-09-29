Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show: How much will he be paid? Net worth and other details

Bad Bunny or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio will be the Super Bowl 2026 halftime performer, Apple Music confirmed on Sunday. The game will be on February 8, next year. Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer.(AP)

Ahead of the official announcement, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer had said on X that he would do ‘just one date in the US’ hinting at the Super Bowl performance.

“I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States,” the translated post from the ‘King of Latin Trap’ reads.

Bad Bunny net worth

Bad Bunny is worth $50 million as of 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He experienced a rather meteoric rise to fame within a short time. Bad Bunny's debut album came out during Christmas Eve in 2018.

From there, he recently had a very successful summer residency in 2025 at Puerto Rico, where celebrities from LeBron James to Penelope Cruz were in attendance. The performer is known for hits like Safaera, Maldita Pobreza, and La Romana.

Bad Bunny concert charge

While the exact details of how much Bad Bunny would charge for a concert is not known, it is likely to be in the range of $1,500,000-$1,999,999, as per Celebrity Talent International, who have previously produced NBC's Super Bowl event, as per the company website.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl payout

Surprisingly, the NFL does not pay its Super Bowl halftime performers all that much. As per Sports Illustrated the league pays the union-rate minimum.

While Bad Bunny's union rate is not exactly known, for Usher, this rule meant that he walked away with just $671 for the actual performance, and around $1,800 for rehearsals ahead of the Super Bowl.

NFL and Apple Music pay for the set, special effects, as well as extras. In some cases, this cost has been in the $15 million range, SI noted. Reportedly, The Weeknd spent $7 million of his own money, though this is unconfirmed, towards elaborate stages for his performance.

The NFL does not pay artists more since the league argues that the Super Bowl halftime show performance grants massive exposure. Reportedly, the largest paid concert to date has had an attendance of 225,173.

Meanwhile, in 2024, 123 million Americans watched Super Bowl LVIII, as per NFL.