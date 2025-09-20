LeBron James dismisses USD 1.2 billion net worth reports: 'I ain't got no money, just a couple of thousand in my bank'

LeBron James, one of the greatest NBA players ever, came clean about his reported net worth of USD 1.2 billion and urged his fans not to believe everything they read on the internet. The three-time All-Star MVP recently made an appearance on Complex’s 360 With Speedy, and it was there that he addressed how much money he truly has. Although he refrained from quoting the exact amount, he did say that the number is nowhere close to USD 1.2 billion. LeBron James dismisses reports of having USD 1.2 billion net worth (Getty Images via AFP)

The entire conversation happened when the host, Speedy, informed LeBron that a "simple Google search" shows his net worth as USD 1.2 billion. This amount is less than what Forbes had listed (USD 1.3 billion).

The Los Angeles Lakers star seemed pissed at the internet chatter and decided to set the record straight. “Now y’all want me to start lying? Google search is a lie. It’s wrong. It’s less. It’s way less. It’s a couple of thousand in my bank. I got a couple thousand. That’s it," he said.

Ever since beginning his Pro career, LeBron, 40, has inked several multiple nine-figure contracts. He also landed lucrative branding deals with Nike, PepsiCo, and Beats by Dre.

"I am free for me. Everything. Everything I got on [is] free…. I’m telling you,” said LeBron.

“I ain’t got no money, man. My kids got all the money now. NILs (name, image and likeness rights) and s**t. They got all the money. They take care of Dad now. I’m broke," he added.

LeBron the real MVP

LeBron is widely considered one of the best players in NBA history, and he's often compared to Michael Jordon. He is a four-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. He has won the Most Valuable Player award on four occasions. He is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history after surpassing Kareem Abdul Jabbar in 2023.

During the same podcast appearance, LeBron also spoke about his marriage to wife Savannah, saying it is not "pitch perfect."

"I’m gonna be honest, a relationship is never picture perfect. If you’re okay with working through the hardships and the adverse moments, then it will make it all worth it. We’ve been together since high school, so, s**t ain’t always gonna be a bed of roses, in any relationship, let alone someone you’re living with for over 20 years," he said.

"Being honest is number two, and number three is, like, you have to be okay with being uncomfortable in relationships sometimes, and you can’t always have it your way, it’s not gonna work that way," he added.