Bad Bunny's sweet message to fans amid Super Bowl halftime show announcement: 'I've been thinking about it'
Just minutes before the Super Bowl reveal, Bad Bunny posted a cryptic message on X, "I've been thinking about it these days."
Bad Bunny has officially been announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set to take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The announcement was made during the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, following weeks of speculation.
Just minutes before the reveal, Bad Bunny posted a cryptic message on X, “I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States.”
Before the official confirmation, a number of big names had been floated as possible performers, including Taylor Swift, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Metallica, Post Malone, and BTS.
Previous Super Bowl halftime performers list (2000 - 2025)
2025: Kendrick Lamar with special guest SZA
2024: Usher with special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris
2023: Rihanna
2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige
2021: The Weeknd
2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz
2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids
2017: Lady Gaga
2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars
2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
2013: Beyonce
2012: Madonna
2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
2010: The Who
2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band
2006: The Rolling Stones
2005: Paul McCartney
2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting
2002: U2
2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir