Bad Bunny's sweet message to fans amid Super Bowl halftime show announcement: 'I've been thinking about it'

Bad Bunny has officially been announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set to take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, will perform at Super Bowl halftime show in 2026.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The announcement was made during the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, following weeks of speculation.

Just minutes before the reveal, Bad Bunny posted a cryptic message on X, “I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States.”

Before the official confirmation, a number of big names had been floated as possible performers, including Taylor Swift, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Metallica, Post Malone, and BTS.

Previous Super Bowl halftime performers list (2000 - 2025)

2025: Kendrick Lamar with special guest SZA

2024: Usher with special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris

2023: Rihanna

2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002: U2

2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir