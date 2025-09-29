Bad Bunny to Usher: Full list of Super Bowl halftime performers from 1967 to 2025

The Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the biggest parts of the game outside of football itself. It now draws global attention with top artists headlining the event each year. Bad Bunny hinted that he will perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime(REUTERS)

In recent years, the stage has featured some of the biggest names in music. In 2025, Kendrick Lamar performed with guest SZA. In 2024, Usher led the show in Las Vegas with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris. In 2023, Rihanna performed at State Farm Stadium. In 2022, Los Angeles hosted a lineup with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Here’s the full list of Super Bowl halftime performers through the years:

2026: Bad Bunny

2025 – Kendrick Lamar with SZA

2024 – Usher with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris

2023 – Rihanna

2022 – Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige

2021 – The Weeknd

2020 – Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muñiz

2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018 – Justin Timberlake & The Tennessee Kids

2017 – Lady Gaga

2016 – Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott

2014 – Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013 – Beyoncé

2012 – Madonna

2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010 – The Who

2009 – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007 – Prince with Florida A&M marching band

2006 – The Rolling Stones

2005 – Paul McCartney

2004 – Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, Justin Timberlake

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2002 – U2

2001 – Aerosmith, ’N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

2000 – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton & choir

1999 – Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover

1998 – Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves, The Temptations

1997 – Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown, ZZ Top

1996 – Diana Ross

1995 – Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine

1994 – Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd

1993 – Michael Jackson

1992 – Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill

1991 – New Kids on the Block

1990 – Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas

1989 – 3-D effects show

1988 – 88 grand pianos, Rockettes, Chubby Checker

1987 – Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary

1986 – Beat of the Future

1985 – A World of Children’s Dreams

1984 – Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen

1983 – KaleidoSUPERscope

1982 – A Salute to the 60s and Motown

1981 – A Mardi Gras Festival

1980 – Salute to the Big Band Era – Up with People

1979 – Carnival Salute to the Caribbean

1978 – From Paris to the Paris of America

1977 – It’s a Small World – first crowd placard stunt

1976 – Bicentennial tribute

1975 – Tribute to Duke Ellington

1974 – A Musical America

1973 – University of Michigan band, Woody Herman

1972 – Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971 – Florida A&M band

1970 – Carol Channing

1969 – Florida A&M University band

1968 – Grambling State band

1967 – University of Arizona & Grambling State marching bands