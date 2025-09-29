Bad Bunny to Usher: Full list of Super Bowl halftime performers from 1967 to 2025
The Super Bowl halftime show has evolved into a major spectacle, with stars like Rihanna, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar headlining recent performances.
The Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the biggest parts of the game outside of football itself. It now draws global attention with top artists headlining the event each year.
In recent years, the stage has featured some of the biggest names in music. In 2025, Kendrick Lamar performed with guest SZA. In 2024, Usher led the show in Las Vegas with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris. In 2023, Rihanna performed at State Farm Stadium. In 2022, Los Angeles hosted a lineup with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.
Here’s the full list of Super Bowl halftime performers through the years:
2026: Bad Bunny
2025 – Kendrick Lamar with SZA
2024 – Usher with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris
2023 – Rihanna
2022 – Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige
2021 – The Weeknd
2020 – Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muñiz
2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
2018 – Justin Timberlake & The Tennessee Kids
2017 – Lady Gaga
2016 – Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott
2014 – Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers
2013 – Beyoncé
2012 – Madonna
2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
2010 – The Who
2009 – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2007 – Prince with Florida A&M marching band
2006 – The Rolling Stones
2005 – Paul McCartney
2004 – Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, Justin Timberlake
2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
2002 – U2
2001 – Aerosmith, ’N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly
2000 – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton & choir
1999 – Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
1998 – Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves, The Temptations
1997 – Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown, ZZ Top
1996 – Diana Ross
1995 – Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine
1994 – Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd
1993 – Michael Jackson
1992 – Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill
1991 – New Kids on the Block
1990 – Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas
1989 – 3-D effects show
1988 – 88 grand pianos, Rockettes, Chubby Checker
1987 – Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary
1986 – Beat of the Future
1985 – A World of Children’s Dreams
1984 – Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen
1983 – KaleidoSUPERscope
1982 – A Salute to the 60s and Motown
1981 – A Mardi Gras Festival
1980 – Salute to the Big Band Era – Up with People
1979 – Carnival Salute to the Caribbean
1978 – From Paris to the Paris of America
1977 – It’s a Small World – first crowd placard stunt
1976 – Bicentennial tribute
1975 – Tribute to Duke Ellington
1974 – A Musical America
1973 – University of Michigan band, Woody Herman
1972 – Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
1971 – Florida A&M band
1970 – Carol Channing
1969 – Florida A&M University band
1968 – Grambling State band
1967 – University of Arizona & Grambling State marching bands