Taylor Swift reveals story behind her engagement ring from Travis Kelce: ‘He was just paying attention to…’

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is out. The singer appeared on a UK radio show, titled Heart Breakfast, to promote her new project and revealed some interesting details about her engagement with Travis Kelce. She revealed that a lot of thought was put into the design of her ring. Taylor Swift was impressed with Travis Kelce's ‘ring’ choice.(AFP)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 on Instagram with some heartfelt pictures. The Love Story singer captioned her post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

All about Taylor Swift’s engagement ring

When hosts of the popular radio show congratulated the pop singer and asked her to show everyone the opulent ring, Swift went and shared that Travis Kelce designed the ring with an “amazing jeweler”, Kindred Lubeck, who the singer revealed does all of the gold engraving by herself, People reported.

Taylor Swift said, “I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool. I had shown him a video like a year and half ago and he was just paying attention to everything, because when I saw the ring, I was like, ‘I know who made this, I know who made this!’ and also, you (Travis) listen to me’.”

The Grammy winner seemed to be quite impressed with Travis Kelce’s listening and ‘paying attention skills’. “It was like, you really know me. I didn’t know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that’s kind of a flex,” said Swift.

Is Taylor Swift planning a bachelorette?

According to People, when Spice Girl Bunton asked Taylor Swift about her bachelorette plans, the Blank Space singer revealed that her friends are very fun but also extremely busy, and she has not really thought about or planned her bachelorette.

Swift shared, “You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person, so I haven’t even thought about that, doing a hen do or whatever. This is the first time I have thought about it. They’re so fun, but so busy.”

When Swift was asked about her wedding date on The Graham Norton Show, she did not share much and said, “You’ll know, I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan.”

