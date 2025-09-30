Benny Blanco's custom wedding ring linked to Selena Gomez: Here's what engravings and stones represent

Days after Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez tied the knot at a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, details regarding the music producer’s wedding ring are gaining significant attention on the internet. Check out key details regarding Benny Blanco’s custom wedding ring.(Instagram/@selenagome)

Meaning behind Benny Blanco's wedding ring

Luxury jeweler Jacob & Co. created three pieces for Blanco to wear on the day, including a custom 18k gold band, People magazine reported. The inside of the ring carries their wedding date engraved as a reminder of the day. Alongside the engraving, there are two tiny stones, a 0.03-carat ruby and a 0.03-carat aquamarine, which are Gomez and Blanco’s birthstones.

“Jewelry tells a story, and with these bespoke creations, we wanted to capture Benny and Selena’s love in its purest form,” Jacob & Co. CEO Benjamin Arabov said in a statement. “Every detail, down to the choice of stones, was meant to honor their journey.”

The jeweler also produced a bracelet and a watch for Blanco, making the set complete.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's wedding moments

Gomez shared photographs and short clips on Instagram with the caption “🤍9.27.25 🤍.” One picture showed the pair embracing and holding hands, while another focused on her white bouquet.

Fans also noticed the close-up of Gomez’s rings, which included the marquise diamond engagement ring Blanco gave her last December.

The 37-year-old music producer and the 33-year-old singer kept their wedding outfits classic. Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck gown with a structured bodice, and Blanco wore a tuxedo and bow tie.

But the accessories were where Blanco stood out. Alongside the ring, Benny also wore diamond accessories, including a watch and bracelets, while Gomez wore a new diamond-encrusted wedding band to complement her marquise diamond engagement ring and 12-carat Tiffany diamond earrings.

Other images captured the couple's quieter moments: Gomez fixing Blanco’s bowtie, him resting on her lap, and the couple laughing together.

Speaking about the relationship with Therapuss Jake Shane in August, Gomez said she could not be more excited. “I just have never really felt so sure about something,” she said.

In the weeks leading up to the big day, Gomez held her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, while Blanco celebrated in Las Vegas. The couple began dating in 2023 after years of friendship and collaboration.

They went public later that year and have appeared together at several major events, including the Golden Globes and the Emmys.

