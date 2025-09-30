Selena Gomez's cousin responds to those telling Justin Bieber ‘she’s gone forever' after wedding with Benny Blanco

US singer Selena Gomez married music composer Benny Blanco over the weekend, but it’s her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber who has found himself back in the spotlight. Social media users are relentlessly trolling Justin, pointing out that Selena moved on for good. Interestingly, Justin is also married now and a father. Justin Bieber is getting trolled on social media by Selena Gomez's fans after her wedding with Benny Blanco.

People are telling him in the comments section of his latest posts all about Selena's wedding. One even wrote, “She's gone forever.” The person, however, received a comment from camp Selena.

Selena's cousin Priscilla Marie responded to the comment and wrote, “She's finally in a place where peace matters more than the past. I just hope people stop dragging her name and let her live her life.”

A few people on Reddit also wondered why Priscilla was even commenting on the post. “This is messyyy. Why would you even comment this and have everyone focus on this again rather than letting Selena have her happy drama free wedding weekend," read a comment.

“If I were selena, I would ban my family and friends from this sh*t. like YOU are drawing attention to it,” said another. “such a dumb move. why is she even in his comment section? she had to have known this would be turned into a headline,” read another.

About Selena and Benny's wedding

Selena and Benny got engaged in December last year and took the vows on Saturday. Gomez uploaded glimpses from her big day on her Instagram handle and wrote, "9.27.25".

The 33-year-old actor opted for a white sleeveless turtle-neck gown, whereas Blanco, 37, went for a formal suit with a shirt complementing Gomez's outfit.

Blanco is known for producing hits for stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran.

Gomez confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December 2023, though the two had been romantically linked since June of that year. The pair had previously collaborated on Gomez's 2015 hit "Same Old Love", 2019's "I Can't Get Enough" and then her 2023 single "Single Soon".

Justin and Selena dated on and off for many years. He married Hailey Bieber in 2018 and has a son named Jack with her.

What's next for Selena?

The actor most recently appeared in the fifth season of the popular drama series Only Murders in the Building. The series which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles, premiered on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney on September 9.

The series is created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.