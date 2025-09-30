Taylor Swift teases ‘sister’ Selena Gomez ‘beat her to the altar’ in heartfelt wedding toast: Report

Taylor Swift was one of the main guests at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding. And her emotional speech given in honor of Gomez left many teary-eyed, including the bride. Selena and Benny's wedding was a star-studded affair with several celebs attending the ceremony. Taylor Swift joked Selena Gomez ‘beat her to altar’ during emotional wedding speech.

The actress and singer tied the knot with Blanco, a record producer, in a lavish ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. Swift was one of 170 guests at the event.

Taylor Swift's emotional speech at Selena Gomez's wedding

The Daily Mail reported that Selena's best friend, Taylor, gave an emotional speech at the wedding ceremony. The source told the publication that the Bad Blood singer, in her speech, said that her “sister” Gomez “beat her to the altar, but at least they both have found the loves of their lives.”

Taylor's comments about both her and Gomez having found true love were important, as she herself is now engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce.

As per Vogue, the couple got engaged in December 2024. Selena wore a Ralph Lauren, custom hand-draped halter-neck satin dress with embroidery, while the groom styled himself in a black tuxedo.

Both Gomez and Swift have been through failed relationships in the past. Swift acknowledged this in her speech and said that “whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationships over the years, they were always there for each other,” The Daily Mail’s source reported.

The tumultuous relationship that the actress had with Justin Bieber has been well-documented in the media. Swift, too, has had unsuccessful relationships in the past, but seems to now be on her way to settling down with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s bond

Gomez and Swift have been close friends for some years now. The latter paid tribute to their bond and, as per a second source of The Daily Mail, talked about “always having Selena's back and how they are sisters – and that while Selena may see Taylor as the big sister, Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much.”

Other high-profile attendees at the event included Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Paul Rudd, and David Henrie, among others.

FAQs

Whom did Selena Gomez marry?

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco, a record producer, in a ceremony this past Saturday.

What is the relationship between Gomez and Taylor Swift?

Swift and Gomez are close friends and regard each other as sisters.

Who is Taylor Swift engaged to?

Swift is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.