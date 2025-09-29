Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer and more celebs share heartfelt wishes

From Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, and Steve Martin to Paul Rudd and Ashley Park, several celebrities across the entertainment industry have extended well-wishes to the newly married couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who tied the knot in California's Santa Barbara on September 27. Celebs react as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get married.(Instagram/selenagomez)

According to E! News, the highly anticipated ceremony was attended by nearly 170 guests, featuring Selena Gomez's longtime friends Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Paris Hilton. Also present on the occasion were Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, and Ashley Park, as well as David Henrie, who worked with the singer and actress in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Celebs react to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding

Gomez recently took to Instagram to share several photographs from her wedding, including images featuring her Ralph Lauren wedding gown. In the comments section of the post, Ashley Park wrote, "Beyond special to witness your extraordinary love".

Ashley went on to say that the wedding was the "most perfect celebration of a beautifully deserving couple," while adding that 'wife' looks "glorious" on Gomez. Emily in Paris fame Lily Collins said, “The most love to you both ever!!!!”"Love looks good on you," wrote Camila Cabello.

Amy Schumer, meanwhile, said Gomez looked "breathtaking," while former Food Network star Rachael Ray dubbed the newlyweds "everyone's favorite couple".

Among others who wish Gomez and Blanco included Lori Greiner of Shark Tank fame, businesswoman Barbara Corcoran, as well as Love Island USA star Chelley Bissainthe.

Connar Franklin, who has been friends with Gomez for a long time, dubbed The Heart Wants What It Wants singer as "absolutely perfect," and her husband, Aaron Carpenter, stated that he was "happy" for the duo.

Benny Blanco calls Selena Gomez ‘Disney Princess’

Besides Gomez, Blanco also took to the social media platform to share photographs from their keenly awaited marriage. "I married a real life disney princess," he wrote in the caption.

In the comments section of Blanco's post, Katie Couric wrote, “Mazel Mazel you two.” While Jennifer Stone added, “A princess and her prince. Could not be happier for you two!” Model Heidi Klum commented, “I am so happy for you two, CONGRATULATIONS.”

FAQs

For how long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been together?

The two stars started dating each other in July 2023, Blanco shared on the Howard Stern Show last year.

When did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announce their engagement?

They got engaged in December last year.

What's the age difference between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco?

Blanco is 37 years old, while his wife, and singer-actress, is 33.