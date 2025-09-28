Selena Gomez's decision on who will walk her down the aisle leaves mom Mandy Teefey ‘shattered’: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their marriage with a string of Instagram photos that had fans swooning. The September 27 ceremony looked every bit the fairytale. But insiders claimed to the Daily Mail that one key decision left Selena's mom, Mandy Teefey, deeply hurt. According to the media outlet, Teefey felt “shattered” when Selena decided not to have her walk her down the aisle. Instead, the singer decided to have her grandfather, David Cornett, give her away. Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey was ‘shattered’ after her daughter’s aisle decision at her wedding to Benny Blanco, a source claimed.(Instagram/@selenagomez)

“Selena’s mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she did not choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” a source told the outlet.

Why Selena Gomez walked down the aisle with grandfather

The move was not sudden as sources shared that Selena kept the choice to herself for almost a month, aware it would spark friction. When she finally explained the decision, she framed it as a gift to her grandfather.

“While she loves her mother and Brian, she sat them down and explained why she had come to her decision and what a privilege it would be for her grandfather. This is something she believes he deserves more than anyone else,” the insider told the media outlet.

Another source suggested her mom’s unpredictable streak factored in. “Mandy can sometimes be a loose cannon. And that is partly the reason Selena did not choose her," they said.

Selena Gomez’s family remains mum on decision

So far, no one in the family has spoken on the record. Neither Gomez, Blanco, nor Teefey has commented on the claims.

Coming to the Love On singer’s wedding, the ceremony itself drew serious star power. Names like Taylor Swift and Paris Hilton were reportedly part of the guest list, Elle reported. The photos Selena shared show a relaxed, whimsical setup with plenty of friends close by.

Take a look at Selena's wedding photos here:

The reported family tension, if it lingers, is staying private for now. Fans, meanwhile, are focused on the sneak peek Selena gave of her wedding ceremony.

FAQs

Who did Selena Gomez choose to walk her down the aisle?

She chose her grandfather, David Cornett.

How did Mandy Teefey react to Selena’s decision?

Insiders say she felt “shattered” by the choice.

Did Selena Gomez explain her decision to her mother?

Yes, she later sat down with her mother and stepfather to explain.

Who was rumored to attend Selena Gomez’s wedding?

Names floated include Taylor Swift and Paris Hilton.

Have Selena Gomez or Benny Blanco commented on the rumors?

No, neither has addressed the claims publicly.