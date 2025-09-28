Selena Gomez's 1st wedding post with husband Benny Blanco gets a cute reaction from him. Here's what he wrote

Singer Selena Gomez married music producer-songwriter Benny Blanco on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram, she announced the news with a loved-up post. In the pictures and videos shared on the social media platform, the couple was seen kissing and embracing as they posed for pictures on a lawn. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco pose in 1st pics after their wedding

For her wedding, Selena wore a white halter bridal dress with floral flourishes. Benny Blanco wore a tuxedo and bow tie. Both were custom-made by Ralph Lauren. Sharing the post, Selena simply wrote, “(White heart emojis) 9.27.25.”

How did Benny react to Selena's post

Reacting to the post, Benny said, “My wife in real life.” A fan said, "So happy for you!! Congrats, queen; you deserve all the love in the world!" A person wrote, “So happy for both of you. Congrats!”

A comment read, "Good wishes and positivity to you both." An Instagram user commented, "Seeing you getting your happy ending is a whole different thing, and it’s the best thing ever. The prettiest bride EVER!!"

About Selena and Benny's relationship timeline

Earlier the paparazzi had snapped photos of a massive outdoor tent and other preparations in the Santa Barbara area. Selena and Benny met about a decade ago and got engaged at the end of last year. They worked together on the 2019 song I Can’t Get Enough, which also featured J Balvin and Tainy.

More about Selena and Benny's career

Among the songs he’s credited as a writer and producer are Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream, Circus by Britney Spears and Maroon 5’s Moves Like Jagger. Selena, whose hits include Calm Down, Good for You, Same Old Love and Come & Get It, has been in the spotlight since she was a child. She appeared on Barney and Friends before breaking through as a teen star on the Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

She earned award nominations in recent years for her ongoing role alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Selena has a massive audience on social media with 417 million Instagram followers, the most for any woman on the platform.